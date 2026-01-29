Winter Springs officials warn citizens of potential bird flu outbreak

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Winter Springs warns its citizens of a potential bird flu outbreak after discovering several dead ducks at Torcaso Park.

According to city officials, after the ducks were discovered, they called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Seminole County Animal Services for assistance.

After investigation, it was confirmed that the birds were positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as bird flu.

City officials have disposed of the birds and sanitized the affected areas of the park.

Officials remind citizens to use precautionary measures to prevent potential exposure.

