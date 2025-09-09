Witness describes gunfire at teen’s deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl.

It happened along Sand Lake Road by Lilwell Avenue at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Witness Matthew Rufrano says he saw a car parked along a grassy area. He says the people inside waited for another car to pull up and that’s when shots were fired.

“This is extremely scary considering how close to home it is,” he said.

Rufrano says he called 911 after seeing shots fired from two men in a white car.

“The first vehicle was sitting there waiting for the other vehicle. And as the other vehicle approached, that’s when the first people shot at them,” he said.

He said he heard around 10 to 15 shots. He said, “They opened fire, hitting that vehicle multiple times. I could see the flash of the muzzle flash as it was happening.”

He said that’s when the other white car, with the victim inside, tried driving away..

“The next thing I know, the vehicle crossed over the median, through the eastbound lane, crashing into the ditch over there by the bank. And I immediately dialed 911,” he said.

Orange County deputies say they discovered the 18-year-old victim inside the car, who was shot. She later died at the hospital.

Rufrano said it all happened as around 30 to 40 people were leaving the Mamazzita bar during closing time. A worker confirmed the victim was there earlier in the evening. She said there were no issues.

“There were multiple people in the crowd. Someone was screaming, and everyone just decided it was time to go,” Rufrano said.

It’s concerning for people who live and shop there. Patricia Shore said she’s been going there for years and wants to see more patrols in the area.

“I never saw any security in this area, and this is so hard for all the community,” she said.

She said she worries for everyone’s safety, saying, “I’m so sad for this situation because I have a child the same age. So I can’t believe it’s happening.”

”That saddens me because she was only 18. She didn’t have a chance to live,” Rufrano said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

