WPXI sits down with Vice President Kamala Harris for 1-on-1 interview in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — According to our sister station WPXI, Lisa Sylvester interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris one-on-one on Tuesday in Washington D.C.

The interview comes just hours before Harris delivers her closing argument to voters.

On Tuesday, Sylvester met Harris at an old community center in Northwest Washington. Last Sunday, Sylvester spoke with former President Donald Trump at Acrisure Stadium during the Steelers game.

Harris tried to paint a clear picture of the choice between herself and former President Donald Trump.

“And I ask people to visualize the Oval Office on Jan. 20 because there are two choices in this election,” Harris told Channel 11. “And either it’s going to be Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office stewing over his enemies list, or me there working on behalf of the American people on my to-do list.”

Sylvester: One of the main concerns that we keep hearing about from voters is affordability, and it’s everything. It’s groceries, gas prices are 30% higher than they were five years ago, prices on everyday items. There’s a real concern that under your administration that taxes will go up. So, how do you respond?

Harris: First of all, the folks out there know the price of groceries is too high. I know it’s too high. I get it. Which is why my plan includes going after, for example, corporate price gouging on groceries. I’ve done it before as attorney general and I’ll do it again. My plan is about bringing down the cost of housing, including working with the private sector, creating tax credits for builders and developers so we can increase supply of housing and bring down the cost.

Fracking is an important industry in Pennsylvania. Harris opposed fracking as a U.S. senator but said that she would not ban fracking as president.

Harris: And I will continue to invest in domestic energy production, knowing that’s the way that we’re gonna increase our ability to be secure and prosperous as a nation.

Sylvester: I have to follow up on this. Have your views evolved on the issue of fracking and banning fracking?

Harris: This was debated five years ago, four years ago. I’ve been very clear on fracking, which is that I would never ban fracking. I have not as vice president.

Taxes and uniting the country were also a big part of the conversation.

Harris says she knows prices are high and if she is elected she’ll work to ease the pain of middle-class families.

Harris: I will not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year. And I have tax cuts for middle-class folks. Whether it be $6,000 during the first year of your child’s life to help people pay for childcare or car seat or a crib, or tax breaks for middle-class Americans. Economists have calculated at least 100 million Americans will benefit from my middle-class tax cuts.

Tackling domestic issues is only one part of the job of the next president. There are also a list of worrying international issues. A recent Franklin and Marshall poll of registered Pennsylvania voters believe Donald Trump will better handle the job of commander in chief of the military. With significant hotspots in the world, including reports of North Korean troops helping Russia, Sylvester asked the vice president how she would handle these global crises.

Harris: I am proud to have the support of national security experts, people who have worked in America’s military from both sides of the aisle, Democrats and Republicans, who have openly and publicly talked about the fact that they have confidence in my experience and my ability to ensure that America is secure, that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world. And that is my commitment to the American people, understanding that is the highest responsibility of the president of the United States.

The presidential race in Pennsylvania is too close to call as the country remains solidly divided.

Sylvester: This is the same question I asked Donald Trump about a week and a half ago. If you are elected president you will be a president to all Americans, that means liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans. How do you bridge the wide gap that is dividing our country?

Harris: We have to bring America together. You know, I think this is part of why I have the support of so many Republicans, including Liz Cheney, who most recently I’ve traveled the country with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney is voting for me. Over 400 now, members who have worked with, from President Reagan through both Presidents Bush and even Donald Trump, are supporting me. Republicans who understand it is important to put the constitution of the United States above party.

