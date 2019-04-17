  • You could soon see more food trucks at 3 spots in downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly , Cierra Putman

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council will consider a proposal Monday to bring food trucks to three spots in downtown.

    The proposed six-month pilot program, which would begin in May, would provide permanent parking spots at Lake Eola Park's Sperry Fountain, the Orange County Regional History Center's Heritage Square Park and Gertrude's Walk.

    Joe Rodriguez said he and his wife have spent five years operating Bigbelly's Food Truck, which specializes in Polynesian fare.

    "My wife is the head chef, and I'm just the master fry guy," he said.

    Rodriguez said buying a food truck can be a more affordable alternative to opening a restaurant.

    "Unless you've got a big pot of money or investor behind you, it's going to be very difficult," he said.

    Rodriguez said the program would be helpful because it can be costly for food truck operators to rent commercial space.

    John Collazo, whose Milk District brick-and-mortar restaurant, Bad As's Sandwich, began as a food truck, said the proposed pods and a streamlined permitting process will help other food truck operators to succeed.

    "I think it's great," he said. "I wish, rather, that it was (around) when I was starting."

    The city said the proposed changes are part of a larger pilot program to create ride-share hubs at Heritage Square Park and Gertrude's Walk.

    People may walk to the hubs to use restrooms, to order food and to hail an Uber, Lyft or taxi after downtown's nightlife venues have closed.

