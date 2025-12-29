Aflac data breach affects 22.65 million: SSNs, health info, and claims exposed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aflac has confirmed that a data breach disclosed in June 2025 impacted the personal information of approximately 22.65 million individuals, including Social Security numbers, insurance claims and health information.

The insurance company detected suspicious activity on its network in June, prompting an immediate response that involved notifying federal law enforcement and securing systems.

Aflac reported that the security incident was contained within hours and no ransomware affected its operations. Additionally, the company has stated it is not aware of any fraudulent use of the personal information obtained during the breach.

As part of its response, Aflac has begun notifying all individuals whose personal information may have been affected. This includes customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents and other related individuals.

To support those impacted, Aflac is offering free credit monitoring, identity theft protection and Medical Shield services for 24 months.

