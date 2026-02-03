Darden to close or convert all Bahama Breeze locations in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darden Restaurants, Inc. announced Tuesday it will permanently close 14 Bahama Breeze locations and convert the brand’s remaining 14 restaurants into other company concepts.

The company previously identified Bahama Breeze and its 28 locations as no longer being a strategic priority. Darden explored several alternatives for the chain, including a potential sale of the brand or converting the existing properties to other Darden-owned restaurant brands.

The 14 restaurants designated for permanent closure are expected to continue operating through April 5, 2026.

Darden plans to convert the remaining 14 locations over the next 12 to 18 months.

SEE THE LOCATIONS BELOW:

CONVERTING LOCATIONS

499 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL

805 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, FL

14701 S Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers, FL

8160 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, FL

25830 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL

5620 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL

8849 International Drive, Orlando, FL

8735 Vineland Ave., Orlando, FL

1200 N Alafaya Drive, Orlando, FL

3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL

755 Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA

570 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC

7811 Rivers Ave., Charleston, SC

4554 Virginia Beach, Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA

CLOSING LOCATIONS

500 Center Blvd., Newark, DE

3590 Breckenridge Blvd., Duluth, GA

12395 SW 88 th St., Miami, FL

St., Miami, FL 10205 Rivercoast Drive, Jacksonville, FL

1251 West Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL

11000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL

1540 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL

19600 Haggerty Road, Livonia, MI

2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

3309 Wake Forest Drive, Raleigh, NC

320 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, PA

6100 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

2714 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, VA

15700 Southcenter Pkwy., Tukwila, WA

These restaurants are expected to continue operating as Bahama Breeze until temporary closures are necessary to facilitate the brand transitions.

It’s important to know that the other brands that Darden owns include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy’s, Seasons 52, and Eddie V’s.

