Intoxicated raccoon ‘arrested’ after liquor store break-in

ASHLAND, VA. — An intoxicated raccoon was apprehended after breaking into the Ashland ABC Store and causing a liquor-fueled rampage on Saturday morning.

Officer Martin responded to the break-in and found the raccoon had ransacked several shelves before passing out in the store’s bathroom.

The raccoon was safely secured by Officer Martin and transported to a shelter to sober up before any questioning could take place.

After a few hours of sleep, the raccoon showed no signs of injury, aside from a possible hangover, and was released back into the wild.

