National

Intoxicated raccoon ‘arrested’ after liquor store break-in

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
DRUNK RACCOON
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ASHLAND, VA. — An intoxicated raccoon was apprehended after breaking into the Ashland ABC Store and causing a liquor-fueled rampage on Saturday morning.

Officer Martin responded to the break-in and found the raccoon had ransacked several shelves before passing out in the store’s bathroom.

The raccoon was safely secured by Officer Martin and transported to a shelter to sober up before any questioning could take place.

After a few hours of sleep, the raccoon showed no signs of injury, aside from a possible hangover, and was released back into the wild.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read