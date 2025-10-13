Gas prices hit fifth-month low in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to AAA, Florida’s average gas price has fallen to $2.92 per gallon, the lowest in five months.

The decline in gas prices comes after a 12-cent drop over the past week, with the current average being 7 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents less than the same time last year.

“Florida gas prices declined 12 cents last week, reaching a five-month low,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The cost to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular unleaded gasoline is now $44, which is $2.50 less than last year.

The U.S. crude oil prices also declined, with WTI crude dropping below $60 a barrel last week. Friday’s closing price was $58.90 per barrel, nearly $2 lower than the previous week.

The Energy Information Administration reported a significant build in domestic fuel inventories, indicating that supply is outpacing demand. As production levels from the U.S., Canada, and Brazil remain strong, OPEC+ is considering boosting output in November.

Florida drivers are seeing lower fuel prices as global supplies outpace demand, a trend that may continue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group