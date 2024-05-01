George Santos resurrects drag persona for Cameo

A persona that George Santos initially denied having is now coming back for Cameo.

The disgraced former representative from New York said last year that he was not a drag performer in Brazil.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos posted to X/Twitter in January 2023, according to CNN.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

After that post, Santos claimed he dressed in drag “for fun” at a party, but continued to say he did not perform as a drag queen, Fox News reported.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” he said, according to the news outlet.

About a year after he made those statements, Santos found himself expelled from Congress after the House Ethics Committee found he used campaign money to pay for personal items and OnlyFans.

He is also facing charges of wire fraud, identity theft and other alleged crimes, all of which he pleaded not guilty to. He is expected to go on trial this year.

But after more than a year of denying he was a drag performer, Santos has brought out the makeup and the boa, offering Cameo videos as Kitara, Scripps News reported.

In a video tease, Santos as Kitara said that she is coming “out of the closet after 18 years.”

Cameo posted the video to TikTok with the caption “SHES BACK! #georgesantos #kitara #kitararavache.” On “Kitara’s” page, she is listed as a “talking head.”

Santos wrote on X, “Ya’ll weren’t ready for this drop,” The Hill reported.

The cost of a video from Katara is $275, with 20% of the profits going to two charities. Tunnel 2 Towers gives mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders. The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews helps Jews get out of poverty and antisemitism while also building connections between Christians and Jews.

You can request a video for a birthday, Mother’s Day, a pep talk, a roast, advice, a question or another topic for yourself or someone else for a limited time. As of Wednesday afternoon, only 62 videos were left.

Santos calls himself a “Culture commentator at large|Former Congressman NY03|Former Capital Markets|Animal Advocate|Trump2024 ‘The truth shall set you free,’” on X.

