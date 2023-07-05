Gunman who killed 23 at El Paso Walmart faces sentencing

EL PASO, Texas — The man who killed 23 people and injured more than a dozen others in a shooting at a Texas Walmart in 2019 is set to appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty in February to dozens of charges — including hate crimes — after he opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas told The New York Times that he agreed to be sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms in prison.

The sentencing hearing is expected to take at least two days to allow for victims and their families to address the court, KFOX-TV reported. Crusius and his defense team will also have the opportunity to speak, according to KTVT.

Crusius initially pleaded not guilty to charges but changed his plea after prosecutors said that they did not plan to pursue a death sentence for him. He could still face the death penalty in the state’s case against him, KFOX reported.