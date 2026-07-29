Kentucky Powerball winner arrested for fourth time

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky man who split a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot with his mother last year was arrested for the fourth time since winning the grand prize, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, James Shannon Farthing, 51, of Georgetown, was arrested on July 27 on domestic violence charges.

Farthing was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, WLEX reported. He has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $15,000. He also was ordered to avoid contact with the alleged victim, and must wear a monitoring device, according to the television station.

ARRESTED AGAIN: Kentucky Powerball winner, James Farthing, has been arrested again, this time in Scott County on domestic violence-related charges. https://t.co/N2Fh5CRcmt pic.twitter.com/8ncdSuJBsF — LEX News (@LEX18News) July 28, 2026

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a residence on July 26 after a woman called to report she was being assaulted, WLEX reported. The woman told deputies that she and Farthing had returned from a fishing trip at around 9 a.m. ET when the two got into a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical, according to the television station.

Farthing and his mother, Linda Grizzle, presented the winning Powerball ticket at lottery headquarters in Louisville on April 28, 2025, according to WKYT. It was a state record amount for a Powerball winner.

Farthing then made national news when he was arrested on April 29, 2025, after an argument at the Island Grand at TradeWinds resort on St. Pete Beach, WTVT reported.

Farthing allegedly got into a dispute that involved two men and a woman. He pleaded guilty to the charges after the altercation escalated to involve a Pinellas County deputy, WDKY reported.

Farthing’s next scrapes with the law involved a hit-and-run charge in Fayette County and an intimidation charge in Scott County that allegedly occurred on Feb. 11, 2026, according to WKYT. The charge in Fayette County was later dismissed, WLEX reported.

Farthing was arrested for a third time in March 2026 in Lexington on second-degree burglary and marijuana possession charges, according to WKYT.

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