Mother wants answers after Texas A&M daughter’s death following football game tailgate

AUSTIN, Texas — A sophomore from Texas A&M died on Saturday in Austin after she attended a tailgate for the Lone Star Showdown on Friday night.

The showdown is the annual rivalry game between Texas A&M and the University of Texas.

Austin Police said Brianna Aguilera died just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 29. While the Travis County Medical Examiner is investigating, foul play is not suspected, KBTX reported.

She was found outside an apartment complex on the west side of the University of Texas campus.

Police had been called to a report of an unresponsive individual at 12:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, ABC News reported.

Police said they believed she had killed herself, but Aguilera’s mother said her daughter was not suicidal, KSAT reported.

Her family started a GoFundMe on which they said that “The details surrounding what happened [after the tailgate] remain unclear.”

Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, called police after her daughter didn’t answer her phone after the game. Her phone, according to Rodriguez, was pinging in Austin. But she said police told her she had to wait 24 hours to file a missing person’s report.

Rodriguez said that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police told her that her daughter had died and that she had fallen 17 floors. But she doesn’t believe that is the whole story.

“There are a lot of inconsistencies with the story,” Rodriguez told KSAT. “He told me they said she jumped, and then he told me that the friends said they didn’t know her whereabouts.”

She told the news station, “There was a fight that happened between my daughter and another girl, and they were all staying in the same apartment that I have actual text messages of, and the detective just disregarded them.”

According to The Houston Chronicle, the police department released a statement that read, “Every loss in our community is taken seriously, and every life is deserving of care, dignity, and a complete investigative process. Austin Police extends our heartfelt condolences to Brianna Aguilera’s family, friends, and all who are grieving her loss. We recognize the deep pain that accompanies the unexpected passing of a loved one, and our thoughts remain with those who are navigating this difficult time. Our detectives remain committed to investigating the full details surrounding the death of Ms. Aguilera.”

The newspaper reported that Rodriguez wrote on Facebook, “This was not accidental, someone killed my brie and gave all the group of friends a lot of time to come up with the same story. “My daughter would not jump 17 stories from a building and to be labeling this as a suicide is insane. My daughter loved life and was excited to graduate and pursue her career in Law. Austin PD and Detective Marshall is not doing his job! How is it that certain friends left immediately and the person who was living at the apartment complex vacated her apartment ASAP?”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

