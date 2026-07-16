New York Knicks dominate 2026 ESPYs: See list of winners

NEW YORK — Athletes at the top of their game were honored in New York City at the 2026 ESPYs ceremony.

The ceremony, according to USA Today, returned to the Big Apple after several years of being held in Los Angeles.

The Knicks came out on top with the award for Best Team, the first NBA team to do so since 2022, after their historic NBA title quest in 53 years. Along with the team, Jalen Brunson had three individual ESPYs, while teammate OG Anunoby also got one for Best Play for his Game 4 tip-in in the team’s comeback win, according to Bleacher Report.

A’ja Wilson took home her second Best Female Athlete ESPY after earning her first in 2024.

The show was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” comedian Marcello Hernández. It kicked off with an opening number from the Savannah Bananas with a cameo from DJ Khaled.

The Savannah Bananas open up The 2026 ESPYS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDRh2g7e0L — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2026

Here is the complete list of winners from ESPN:

Best Championship Performance: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu, U.S. figure skating

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best College Athlete - Men’s Sports: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana football

Best College Athlete - Women’s Sports: Lauren Betts, UCLA women’s basketball

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott

Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best Play: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best NBA Player: Jalen Brunson

Gatorade Players of the Year: Maddie DiMaria and Grady Emerson

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Kelis Armstrong, Julia Howe and Samuel Phillips

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Jason Collins

Best Athlete - Men’s Sports: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Athlete - Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Team: New York Knicks

Best Comeback Athlete: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best Athlete with a Disability: Declan Farmer, Paralympic hockey

Best NFL Player: Myles Garrett

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Driver: Lando Norris, F1

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford, Boxing

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Carlos Alcaraz

0 of 98 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Dakota Albritton, Alex Ziegler, Kelsie Whitmore, Noah Niznik, Jackson Olson, Maceo Harrison, Jesse Cole, Zack Frongillo, Ryan Cox, Reese Alexia, Tyler Gillum, Jacob Bazala and Derek Klena of the Savannah Bananas attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Eric LeGrand attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Nik Bonitto attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Damar Hamlin attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Mathieu Joseph attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Miles "Duece" McBride attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: French Montana attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Slick Rick attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Ghostface Killah attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Jayson Tatum attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Sean Evans attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Tracy Morgan (R) attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Terence Crawford attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Mieneke Maher-Beukenkamp and Ilona Maher attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Kevin Hart attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Jake Paul attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Alysa Liu attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Sunisa Lee attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Jordan Clarkson attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Erica Brunson, Rick Brunson, Sandra Brunson, Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks Brunson attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Mason Gooding, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Chiney Ogwumike attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Russell Wilson attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Jutta Leerdam attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Crystal Dunn attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Robin Arzón attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Ali Truwit attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Diana Flores attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Dana Abbott and Jim Abbott attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Mike Tyson (C) attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Madison Chock attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Peyton Watson attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Michael Rubin, Camille Fishel, Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Ratner attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Tyler Kolek attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Paul Rabil attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks Brunson attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Jean Louisa Kelly attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Fortune Feimster attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Oz Pearlman attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Jimmy Sotos attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Saddiq Bey attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Posdnuos and Maseo of De La Soul attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Savy King attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Rocsi Diaz attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Rome Streetz (R) attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Sheldon Candis attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Chloe Kim attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Folarin Balogun attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: The Miz attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: James Pitaro attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Monica McNutt attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Harper Murray attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Miabelle and The Kid Mero attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Anna Leigh Waters attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Cameron Jordan attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Tyler Kolek attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Scott Ruskan and Madeline Dupus attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Mikaela Shiffrin attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Dwight Howard attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: French Montana attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Marcello Hernández attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Jarron Collins and Elsa Marie Collins attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Justin Verlander and Kate Upton attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Eileen Gu attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Queen Noveen attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Mikaela Shiffrin attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Cody Rhodes attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Paul Rabil attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Ramona Shelburn and Hannah Storm attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Kai Trump attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Lindsey Vonn attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Julia Howe attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Isabella Hernandez, Marcello Hernández and Marisol Ribeiro attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 2026 ESPY Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

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