Woman claims H-E-B curbside order of more than $1K stolen by another person

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas woman claims that her curbside order of more than $1,000 was stolen by a person claiming to be her, authorities said.

Jessica Reyna, a single mother of five who lives in Corpus Christi, told KRIS-TV that she placed a rare curbside pickup order on Jan. 4 at an H-E-B grocery store. She received an order number and was scheduled to pick up the groceries the next day and had spent $1,048.29, according to the television station.

Reyna went to get her groceries at the allotted time -- between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST -- but as she headed toward the store, she was notified that someone else had picked up the groceries.

Reyna said that when she arrived at the store, she asked officials how her order was verified for pickup, MySA.com reported. She had not sent a text to the number indicated on the curbside sign, which is the store’s policy.

The person who picked up the order provided Reyna’s first name and a photo of the order but did not give the victim’s last name, according to KRIS.

“And they said well he had certain information that matched you. I said no. Like what? Basically, he had my first name and he had a picture of an order number, not the actual text,” Reyna told the television station. “And he didn’t even have my last name right. He gave them two different last names, and they still gave him my order.”

Reyna told KSAT-TV that she contacted the Corpus Christi Police Department to report the theft. Police checked surveillance footage to see the potential suspects. She added that she also contacted the state’s Department of Health and Human Services since her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could be at risk.

Reyna was given a replacement order a week after the theft after she contacted H-E-B’s corporate headquarters in San Antonio, according to the KRIS.

