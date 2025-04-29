Students at Dover Shores Elementary in East Orlando receive an astonishing surprise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 was invited to witness the moment the students of Dover Shores Elementary discovered they were headed to the Doctor Phillips Center to see a Broadway performance.

This grand surprise is part of a bigger mission to ensure everyone can access the extraordinary world of the Arts.

The Dover Shores Elementary school students, who just wrapped their production of The Lion King after four months of rehearsing, had no idea this surprise awaited them at the end of their journey.

The Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Florida Theatrical Association will provide the school’s cast with tickets to see the Broadway musical LIVE during its 4-week run at the Performing Arts Center.

Since opening in 2014, the arts center has prioritized giving back to our community, contributing over 25 million dollars through education and social engagement.

“We hear so many stories about people saying they ended up joining. Different music programs or theater programs in their schools because they were exposed at one time,” said Rachel Moali, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs & Community Engagement for the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.

They started the theater program here at Dover Shores in 2019.

Moali continues, “If we can capture that moment for especially students, we know that’s a life-changing opportunity.”

