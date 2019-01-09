  • I-4 Ultimate: Crews abruptly open new downtown ramp two days after new bridge caused backups

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - FDOT announced Wednesday, just hours before the afternoon commute, that it was opening a temporary ramp to I-4 in downtown Orlando.

    The new, temporary ramp connects the intersection of Ivanhoe and Magnolia to eastbound I-4.

    I-4 Ultimate officials told Channel 9 that the temporary ramp is meant to ease some of the congestion caused when crews opened the on-ramp over Garland Avenue and Amelia Street, which opened Monday. The new on-ramp confused some drivers, while also causing backups on the existing I-4 ramp that takes people east of downtown.

    That new bridge opened Monday almost a year after it was scheduled to, after WFTV's news partners at News 96.5 WDBO reported there were cracks in a support pier. After extensive testing, crews deemed the bridge safe for drivers even with 17 cracks in the pier.

    FDOT said the existing on-ramp at this intersection will remain in place, but will be for drivers accessing Princeton Street, Par Street and Fairbanks Avenue.

    With the addition of a temporary ramp, this map from FDOT and I-4 Ultimate officials shows where downtown Orlando drivers can access eastbound I-4

    However, FDOT said the ramp that opened Wednesday isn’t expected to be open for long. The ramp could close as early as next week, once crews add a second lane to a temporary ramp north of Princeton Street to “provide an easier merge to eastbound I-4,” FDOT said. 

