I-4 Ultimate: Crews abruptly open new downtown ramp two days after new bridge caused backups

ORLANDO, Fla. - FDOT announced Wednesday, just hours before the afternoon commute, that it was opening a temporary ramp to I-4 in downtown Orlando.
The new, temporary ramp connects the intersection of Ivanhoe and Magnolia to eastbound I-4.
I-4 Ultimate officials told Channel 9 that the temporary ramp is meant to ease some of the congestion caused when crews opened the on-ramp over Garland Avenue and Amelia Street, which opened Monday. The new on-ramp confused some drivers, while also causing backups on the existing I-4 ramp that takes people east of downtown.
That new bridge opened Monday almost a year after it was scheduled to, after WFTV's news partners at News 96.5 WDBO reported there were cracks in a support pier. After extensive testing, crews deemed the bridge safe for drivers even with 17 cracks in the pier.
FDOT said the existing on-ramp at this intersection will remain in place, but will be for drivers accessing Princeton Street, Par Street and Fairbanks Avenue.
However, FDOT said the ramp that opened Wednesday isn’t expected to be open for long. The ramp could close as early as next week, once crews add a second lane to a temporary ramp north of Princeton Street to “provide an easier merge to eastbound I-4,” FDOT said.
