Central Florida braces for record highs Saturday before sharp cool-down next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday could see record highs around central Florida with temperatures pushing into the lower 80s.

High pressure has been building over the last few days and we will see the heat we have been dealing with peak today before a temperature drop this upcoming week.

A cold front will begin to move through our region tomorrow. We could see one or two smaller passing showers on Sunday, but generally, rain chances will be less than 20%.

A stronger system will be here in the middle of this work week. This will bring us our better rain chances with a few areas seeing as much as a quarter to half an inch of rainfall.

This will also be the system that will significantly cool us off. Highs will creep down to the lower 70s by Monday. It will be that second front that arrives on Wednesday that could send our lows into the lower 60s.

After that, the temperature is expected to stabilize around 60° through next weekend.

