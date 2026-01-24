Central Florida poised for potential record-breaking warmth this weekend

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida is in for the warmest weekend of January as high pressure builds.

Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday have the potential to break records across the region.

For Orlando, it is more likely that the record high for Sunday is broken. We are forecasting an afternoon that could reach 86°, and the record set back in 2023 matches that number.

Central Florida poised for record-breaking warmth this weekend Orlando Could Hit 86° Sunday, Tying 2023 Record, Before Cold Front Arrives Monday

The next front will move through the region early Monday morning, giving us a brief chance of rain before it is cold and windy to start off the work week.

Rain totals will generally stay under 1/10 of an inch, and areas along the coast could see slightly higher numbers.

Morning lows following the front could drop back down into the upper 30s. As of now, freezing conditions are not expected in Orlando. However, we could see numbers below freezing in northern Volusia, Marion, Flagler, Sumter, and northern Lake counties.

Central Florida poised for record-breaking warmth this weekend Orlando Could Hit 86° Sunday, Tying 2023 Record, Before Cold Front Arrives Monday

Afternoon highs will hover between the mid 50s and lower 60s Tuesday through next weekend with little chance of rain.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group