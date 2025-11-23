Central Florida Weather: Light showers tonight, much cooler air arrives this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida – the first real taste of fall arrives this week! A weak cold front moves through tonight (Sunday) with a few light showers, followed by a stronger front that finally drops us into the 70s by Friday.

Today’s Forecast

Isolated to scattered showers develop after 6–7 p.m.

Peak rain chance: 9 p.m. to midnight

Rainfall totals: Under ¼ inch for almost everyone

No thunderstorms or heavy rain expected

11-23-25 AM WEATHER

Monday – Still Warm, Mostly Dry

Lingering clouds early, then partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.

Tuesday & Wednesday – Second, Stronger Cold Front Approaches

Small rain chance returns Wednesday afternoon/evening

Front passes Wednesday night into early Thursday

Temperatures start dropping Thursday afternoon

Thursday – Noticeable Cool-Down Begins

Highs only in the upper 70s (5–8° below average)

Friday – The Coolest Day of the Week

Highs in the low 70s across Central Florida

Morning lows in the upper 50s (mid 50s possible north of I-4)

Sunny, breezy, and dry — perfect fall weather

Weekend Outlook (Saturday & Sunday)

Cool & dry pattern locks in.

Morning lows in the mid to upper 50s (some spots low 50s)

Afternoon highs mid 70s — one of the coolest weekends in months

©2025 Cox Media Group