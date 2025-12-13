Central Florida weekend weather: Windy with clouds, cooler week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weather front moving through the Southeast is expected to affect Central Florida this weekend, bringing increased cloud cover and wind to the area.

While the front is not expected to bring significant rainfall, Central Florida can expect more clouds on Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

On Sunday, temperatures could reach 80 degrees in some areas, accompanied by winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 30 mph.

A few smaller showers are possible in southern Brevard County on Sunday and early Monday, although the rest of the region is likely to remain dry. This weather pattern will lead into a cooler start to the week, with Monday’s highs in the mid-60s and morning lows dropping to the upper 40s by early Tuesday.

12-13-25 AM WEATHER

Residents of Central Florida should prepare for a windy weekend with fluctuating temperatures, as the weather front moves through the region.

The cooler start to the week will offer a brief respite from the warmer weekend conditions.

