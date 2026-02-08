Cold start to Sunday gives way to rising temperatures in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — After a cold start to Sunday we will begin to see temperatures rise over the next few days.

A light breeze throughout Sunday will be felt around central Florida. Wind gust could be as high as 20 mph for some locations especially along the coast.

The dry air is still in place and was largely unaffected by the cold front that moved through the region yesterday morning. This paired with the wind leads to elevated fire danger today and likely Monday too.

Temperatures will also begin to rise due to the dry air.

High temperatures will reach around 70° this afternoon. Tomorrow we are likely to have a high temperature in the mid 70s before we are in the 80s by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will also begin to rise at a slower rate. We are not expecting temperatures to get down to the 30s again for at least a week.

Rain chances are also not in the forecast for this upcoming work week however there is an outside chance we could have some rain this upcoming Saturday with the next cold front.

That is something we will be tracking in more detail in the coming days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group