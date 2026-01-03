Orlando Weather Forecast: Mid-70s today with evening showers, brief cool down tomorrow

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida will experience highs in the mid-to-upper 70s today, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected this evening into the overnight hours.
Temperatures tonight will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s as the region prepares for a brief cool down tomorrow, with highs forecasted in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Looking ahead, next week temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching the low 80s for multiple days, providing a warmer outlook for Central Florida residents.
