Spring-like weather ahead for Central Florida with gusty winds

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida is entering a spring-like stretch of weather over the next week.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above average all week. We are expecting the 80s every day through the weekend.

Small rain chances will be present each day this week.

Most of the rain we will see will originate offshore and then move onshore.

This means areas such as Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Melbourne, and Cocoa Beach have a better chance of rain than areas further inland, such as Orlando.

It is still not a great chance of rain. Smaller showers with limited thunderstorm potential will be isolated at best between now and Saturday.

The bigger thing to watch will be the wind gusts. Along the coast, we are likely to see wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph each day.

Those numbers will decrease slightly in Orlando and other inland areas. However, we may still have the occasional breeze up to 30 mph.

No significant cold fronts are expected over the next week. We are watching a system that will stall out in the middle of the country by Thursday or Friday, but it will not have much impact in central Florida until this weekend.

Our drought conditions remain severe and will continue to be that way until the wet season.

