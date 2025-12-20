Central Florida Weather: Chilly start gives way to warm, mostly dry conditions through Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures were chilly early Saturday morning in central Florida as a cold front moved through the area. However, temperatures are expected to warm this week, with highs reaching the upper 70s until Friday.

The cold front led to some areas seeing morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday. As the week continues, morning lows will start near 60 degrees from Sunday onward, establishing stable conditions throughout the region.

A weak cold front will move through central Florida on Monday, expected to have little effect on temperatures and continue the warm trend seen earlier this week.

Central Florida AM Weather 12/20/25 Above-Average Temperatures and Stable Weather Ahead for Holidays, with Minor Winds and Isolated Showers Possible

However, stronger winds are forecast for Monday afternoon, with gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph.

Precipitation is expected to be minimal, with isolated coastal showers possible from Monday through Christmas Day. No substantial rain is anticipated to disrupt outdoor activities, suggesting mostly dry weather despite a slight chance of scattered showers.

The upcoming week is expected to have stable weather, with temperatures above average and only minor disruptions from a weak cold front and isolated showers.

