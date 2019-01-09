0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Jan. 9

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

WRONG-WAY CRASH : A 23-year-old Daytona Beach man who was driving the wrong-way on southbound Interstate 95 in Volusia County died after crashing head-on into an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Another crash happened as a truck slowed to avoid the wreck, which ended up with a dump truck overturning spilling hot asphalt across the roadway. As of just before noon, the road was still closed for clean up. Read more about the crashes here.

OUTBACK OUTRAGE: A Florida woman attacked her parents last week following a dispute over Outback Steakhouse, deputies said. Authorities said the woman repeatedly punched her mother, scratched her father, flipped a glass table and destroyed furniture after her mother said she wouldn't take her to the popular chain restaurant. More details here.

GAS THIEF: A man was arrested on charges of trying to steal hundreds of gallons of gasoline from a Brevard County convenience store, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they found the van was equipped with a concealed bladder tank that holds about 700 gallons of fuel. The deputies said they also found about 20 fraudulent credit cards in the man’s possession. Click here for more details.

NEW DISCOVERY: Investigators said they caught Markeith Loyd's niece in a lie, and that it proved she had been talking to the accused cop killer and lying to the police about it. She's one of several people who were interrogated by detectives in a set of newly released recordings, which show how desperate police were for clues while Loyd was at large. Read the full story here.

Police: #MarkeithLoyd's niece lied about being in contact with uncle while at large | Read the latest:https://t.co/6PoyK8GA4U pic.twitter.com/ILIqGkSjbd — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 9, 2019

BODY FOUND: A man accused of killing his in-laws and brother-in-law is also accused of killing his wife, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said. Shelby Svensen, who also goes by Shelby Nealy, 25, killed his wife about a year ago, and had been tricking her family into thinking she was OK, the Sheriff’s Office said. Read more.

Body found in backyard of #Florida home is wife of triple homicide suspect, officials say | Details: https://t.co/9ijgjCuX6T pic.twitter.com/fU4mz97hhl — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 9, 2019

COLD WEATHER RETURNS: A cold front is coming through Central Florida Wednesday night, bringing one of the chilliest nights of the season, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said. While Wednesday brought sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees, the night will bring low temperatures in the 40s. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for your latest forecast, and click here to read more.

SUNPASS SCAM: The Florida Department of Transportation and SunPass are warning customers about a scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls. FDOT officials said in a release that unauthorized attempts are being made by third-parties to solicit payment of past due tolls using the email address: SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net. Click here for more.

SCAM ALERT: @SunPass_FDOT warns customers about scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls https://t.co/aFDxnbMyQL pic.twitter.com/H1rjl9NqF2 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 9, 2019

REUNITED: A Michigan family was shocked when its missing pet cat showed up thousands of miles away in Florida. In mid-December, Judy Sanborn received a shocking call from BluePearl Emergency Pet Hospital in Tampa telling her that a local woman had found Bandit as a stray and dropped him off there. Click for the full story.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: It's supposed to be a "cure" to addiction, but the cost of the drug Vivitrol is prohibitive to the masses of opioid addicts in Florida. Vivitrol is $1,800 a shot and must be administered once a month to maintain its effectiveness. Vivitrol is supposed to block receptors in your brain that cause you to crave opioids. WFTV's Karla Ray spoke with a woman who says the shot has changed her life, and talked to a local addiction treatment center about a boost from Tallahassee that is making the drug more accessible to those who need it. Watch the full report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES!

Winter arrives tonight :) pic.twitter.com/wgNhC7ElNd — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 9, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.