New documents explain probation sentence for convicted ex-cop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - 9 Investigates uncovered how an ex-cop-turned-felon -- who we exposed working as a security officer inside a Kissimmee Community -- was able to skip out on a sentence of probation for two years until our stories on him started airing.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray first received complaints from homeowners inside Turnberry Reserve about Joseph Conover in September.
Related Headlines
Conover was convicted in separate felony cases out of North Carolina for misuse of a government computer, obstruction of justice and assault, all tied to his time as a company police officer there.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'This is not a safe alternative to tobacco': Family warns after son's possible vaping-related death
- Which of Orlando's roads are the most dangerous?
- Magic co-founder planning 'significant' announcement regarding future of pro sports in Orlando
- Student arrested for writing detailed plan to shoot up Crooms Academy on laptop, police say
READ MORE: Ex-cop-turned-felon found in violation of state law following Channel 9 investigation
Now, new documents from the Florida Department of Corrections confirm that Conover should have been under supervised probation for the last two and a half years, in addition to parole, connected to one of those convictions.
The paperwork shows the same day he was sentenced in February 2017, he filed an appeal, which put a stay on his probation sentence.
Even though he lifted that appeal two months later, which should have triggered the probation right away, North Carolina Corrections officials were not notified until September 2019, when 9 Investigates started reporting on him.
READ MORE: Neighbors question ex-officer turned felon 'patrolling' community
Conover is under criminal investigation again in Florida, after regulatory investigators said he broke state law by providing security to Turnberry Reserve without a license.
In the newly-filed paperwork, the state noted he's living with his "longtime girlfriend Sherry Raposo," who is also listed as his boss. Raposo has come under fire for hiring the convicted ex-cop to work for her property management company, Management 35 Firm, in the first place.
Both Conover and Raposo live inside Turnberry Reserve.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}