9 Investigates confronts Daytona Beach city manager about possible money misuse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — The Daytona Beach city manager went on a city-contracted radio show Wednesday to discuss possible misuse of credit cards, but he still hasn’t agreed to sit down with 9 Investigates.

We started going through each transaction line by line on Thursday after a commissioner raised concerns about spending. We found thousands of dollars spent on hotels, flights, restaurants and even retail stores and those findings are now getting attention from state leaders.

We called into the live radio broadcast Wednesday after City Manager Deric Feacher said he agreed to appear in an effort to clear up the situation and be transparent with the media.

Here’s what happened:

Demie Johnson: “Hi, this is Demie Johnson from WFTV. I know that Mr. Feacher is doing media interviews now so I am just wondering why he hasn’t responded to our requests.”

Donna Banks/JOY 106.3 host: “I think he will respond to you, but I just beat him over the head first.“

Demie Johnson: “We’ve been asking since last week.”

Donna Banks: “I’ve been asking since last week too, ma’am, but I’ll let him answer that.”

Deric Feacher: “Demie, we have been communicating with you. We did email trying to get information and I don’t have a problem sitting down and interviewing with you.”

During the interview, Feacher said there was justification for certain purchases like SeaWorld tickets for summer camps or clothing stores for city uniforms. But we followed up about the dozens of smaller purchases at Publix or fast food chains.

Demie Johnson: “There are a lot of people who aren’t so concerned about the big purchases. The $800, the $1,000. It’s why are 20 different people going to Publix 20 different times spending $17, $40. That doesn’t seem like that’s for an event. That seems personal.”

Deric Feacher: “Yeah, so you said you have receipts and things of people buying $17 and $20, and there could be possibility and justification for a cake for an event or fruit for breakfast or a luncheon. So we will look at those and I’ll be ready to talk to you about those when we sit down for our interview.”

We then approached Feacher outside the radio studio parking lot to see when he would agree to sit down with us for an interview. He told us he wouldn’t do it right now and that if we didn’t give him time to set up “a real interview,” he wasn’t going to talk to us at all.

Deric Feacher: “I will get back with Susan and we will do a real interview.”

Demie Johnson: “Why do you need time when you just did one?”

Deric Feacher: “Demie, if you give me time, that’s what’s going to make it different. If you don’t give me time to set up a real interview, I am not going to do it.”

Demie Johnson: “OK.”

Deric Feacher: “Just give me a chance and I am going to do it.”

Demie Johnson: “I gave you a chance though. I have been asking since last week. You can’t say I haven’t.”

Deric Feacher: “If you give me the chance, I’ll set up the interview.”

Demie Johnson: “OK, I will send another email.”

Deric Feacher: “We’ve had conversations, we’ve met before, so don’t, OK.”

Demie Johnson: “OK then I’ll send you another email.”

During his radio interview Wednesday, Feacher said most of the purchases seem to be legitimate, but the city just doesn’t have good policies. He said he’s planning to update those. The city added a P-Card spending section on its website today in response to our investigation. However, it does not include every receipts for every transaction.

State Sen. Tom Leek told us the city needs to be able to produce receipts to avoid possible criminal consequences.

We asked the city if all of the receipts would eventually be uploaded and are still waiting for an answer. The city also never contacted us about setting up an interview with the city manager despite him agreeing to one when we approached him.

