86-year-old woman from Tampa completed her 1000th skydive

TAMPA, Fla. — An 86-year-old woman from Florida completed her 1000th skydive over the weekend.

Kim Knor, who started skydiving back in 1959, just celebrated a big milestone a few days after her 999th jump—an incredible feat that was showcased in a video last week.

This Friday, Knor will be honored with her gold wings from the U.S. Parachute Association. The award ceremony will take place at the International Skydiving Hall of Fame.

Knor’s achievement truly reflects her dedication to skydiving over the years, and her upcoming recognition is a wonderful milestone in her skydiving journey.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group