Governor Ron DeSantis grants $5,000 bonuses to new law enforcement recruits in counties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $5,000 bonuses to new law enforcement recruits from Bay, Franklin, Gulf and Walton Counties today in Panama City.

Florida’s law enforcement recruitment program, launched in 2022, has awarded over 9,400 bonuses to new officers statewide. It aims to attract officers from lenient jurisdictions to Florida, where law enforcement is supported.

Governor DeSantis emphasized the program’s success, stating, “We have awarded 9,400 bonuses throughout this program, each $5,000.”

Governor DeSantis’ recruitment program plays a crucial role in his plan to emphasize law enforcement in Florida. This initiative is seen as a morale booster for officers, especially those moving from regions with less supportive environments for law enforcement.

With ongoing support from the state, Florida seeks to sustain a strong and motivated law enforcement presence.

