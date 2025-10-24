New Florida bill for pool safety requires at least one safety feature upon distribution

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Florida law requires residential properties with pools to have at least one safety feature when sold or transferred after October 1, 2026.

The measure mandates that properties have a barrier, cover, or alarm as safety measures. Home inspectors are responsible for noting any violations during property transactions.

Since 2018, Florida has been the leading state in the U.S. for drowning deaths among children aged 1 to 4. This alarming statistic underscores the importance of new laws aimed at enhancing pool safety.

