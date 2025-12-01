“Operation: Lights Out” 29 sexual offenders and predators arrested in Florida sting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — FDLE announced the arrests of 29 sexual offenders and predators in “Operation: Lights Out”.
During the four-day operation, inspectors and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC), arrested 29 sexual offenders and predators for violations of Florida law.
The operation targeted registrants residing in rural cities within Hillsborough County who were under active supervision by the FDC.
The initiative aimed to ensure compliance with both the conditions of their supervised sentences and Florida’s registration laws.
Arrests:
- Richard Archer, 65, sexual offender
- Herbert Bowers, 78, sexual offender
- George Bryan, 76, sexual offender
- Jesus Castellano-Mojica, 84, predator
- David Roldan Crespo, 33, predator
- Trevor Essary, 31, sexual offender
- Stevens Gabriel, 36, sexual offender
- Jesus Garcia Jr., 20, sexual offender
- Caleb Garrison, 25, predator
- David Gilliland, 61, predator
- Sonny Gyger, 44, sexual offender
- Joseph Haueter, 35, sexual offender
- Raymond Hentschel, 77, sexual offender
- Johnny Huston, 33, sexual offender
- Eric Kuhn, 56, sexual offender
- William Luciano, 73, sexual offender
- John Marshall, 35, sexual offender
- Brenton McNeil, 33, predator
- Derrick Olson, 37, sexual offender
- Martin Pineiro, 77, predator
- Daniel Post, 61, predator
- David Risner, 45, sexual offender
- Michael Rivera, 37, sexual offender
- Henry Shareef, 54, predator
- Amett Santiago, 35, predator
- Joseph Stracuzzi, 37, sexual offender
- Timothy Walker, 56, predator
- Anthony Williams, 63, sexual offender
- Bradley Wimmer, 44, sexual offender
Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry HERE.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group