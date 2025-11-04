1 dead in traffic crash near Oviedo, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chuluota Road and Crooked Oak Road in the Oviedo area.

Investigators said the single-vehicle crash involved a Chevrolet SUV that stuck a pole.

The driver of that SUV died at the crash site, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP has asked drivers to avoid this area while troopers work to collect evidence on and clear wreckage from the crash.

