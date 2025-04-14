MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are missing, and four others were rescued after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.

Deputies in Marion County and the U.S. Coast Guard responded Sunday after the boat capsized 22 miles from Florida.

Crews said the boaters are from the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Photos: 5 missing, 4 rescued after boat capsizes 22 miles off Florida’s coast

Investigators said the vessel left the Bahamas over a week ago before it capsized.

A survivor told rescuers that their boat had capsized three days before they arrived.

The four people that survived were airlifted to a hospital.

The Coast Guard is now leading the recovery efforts to find five others who remain unaccounted for.

