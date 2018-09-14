0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Sept. 14

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:



LATEST UPDATE ON HURRICANE FLORENCE: Thousands without power as Hurricane Florence's eye moves toward S. Carolina. Here's what we know.

SOFTWARE WILL MONITOR PARKING SPACE TIME LIMITS IN DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK: The Winter Park Police Department will implement new parking enforcement procedures in the downtown business district on and around Park Avenue. More details here.

VICTIM, SUSPECT IN BEHEADING WERE HOMELESS, RECORDS SHOW: Recently released court documents have revealed more details about a man accused of beheading another man in Kissimmee. More about what the records show.

PUERTO RICAN EVACUEES LEAVE HOTELS AS FEMA ASSISTANCE ENDS: Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman has the story. Read about the case.

TRAFFIC THIS WEEKEND: Changes are coming to Maitland Boulevard -- again. Traffic anchor Racquel Asa has the details.

FLORIDA TAXPAYERS CONTINUE TO PAY FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS: $5 million and counting. That is how much Florida taxpayers have paid to subsidize political campaigns this year, and the year isn’t over. Here's the story.

NATIONAL NEWS | GM RECALLS 1.2 MILLION PICKUPS, SUVS : So far there have been 30 crashes related to the issue that resulted in two injuries. Here's the list of affected models.

HEARTWARMING: Kids buy back dad's favorite car after he sacrificed it to pay medical bills. Read about how the man's children tracked down the car years later.

ACTIVE AFTERNOON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Watch the latest update on the activity in the tropics, plus live updates on Hurricane Florence and its impact on the Carolinas, on Eyewitness News starting at 4 pm.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: NOAA shows satellite of Florence

