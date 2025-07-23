AG Uthmeier, Sheriff Judd to expose $8.9M fraud ring with hundreds of victims

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida law enforcement leaders plan to share details Wednesday on a multi-million-dollar fraud bust.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will be speaking alongside Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say a total of 235 victims across multiple states lost almost $9 million.

The attorney general says eight suspects have been arrested so far.

The briefing will include officials from other partnering agencies, although their specific identities have not been disclosed.

Channel 9 will monitor the news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group