Amazon buys 45 acres in Titusville as Brevard County expansion continues

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Amazon Employees At Nevada Fulfillment Center Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 31: An exterior view shows an Amazon fulfillment center on March 31, 2021 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is offering employees COVID-19 vaccinations at the facility for eight days. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Getty Images)
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — This acquisition is part of the company’s expansion in Brevard County, strategically located along U.S. Route One near the Indian River.

The recent purchase follows Amazon’s acquisition of 90 acres in West Melbourne last summer, where plans for a future operations facility are currently in the early planning stages. The additional land in Titusville signals a growing interest from the tech giant in expanding its operations in this region.

Amazon has not provided any specific timelines for when these facilities will become operational.

Most Read