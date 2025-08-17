Apopka High School briefly locked down as police search for four men fleeing traffic stop

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka High School was briefly placed on lockdown yesterday morning before classes began, while police and the Florida Highway Patrol searched for four men who escaped after a traffic stop.

The lockdown was a precaution while police and the Florida Highway Patrol searched for the suspects.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the four men or the driver, nor the reason behind the initial traffic stop.

Information about the van or its contents is still unknown.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group