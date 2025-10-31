Attorney Dan Newlin runs relief flight to hurricane-torn Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A well-known attorney from Orlando ran the first approved relief flight into Jamaica to help with the devastation left from Hurricane Melissa.

Attorney Dan Newlin flew in two personal jets filled with donations and supplies that included water, clothing, food and medicine.

Besides supplies, Newlin has also made strong contributions to Jamaica’s health care system. One result was a critical pediatric cardiac surgery performed by a team of doctors he flew in.

Newlin has planned several flights back and forth to deliver necessary aid to the battered island.

This is being done through the Make a Difference Foundation, which is run by Newlin’s friend Shaggy. The two have strong ties to Jamaica and have made significant contributions to the country and its health care system.

Not only did Shaggy make his organization available, he went along to help personally. Newlin picked him up in Miami on Thursday before proceeding to the Caribbean island nation.

