Board member tries to save Brevard County teacher’s job after student’s nickname use

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New records are shedding light on a Brevard County teacher who lost her job over using a student’s preferred name.

Melissa Calhoun told the district she had no political or malicious intent, but that didn’t save her job.

On Tuesday, Calhoun attended her first school board meeting since learning her contract won’t be renewed. It was there that a single school board member made one last effort to save her job, but to no avail.

Board member John Thomas said Calhoun had the misfortune of being one of the first in the state to run afoul of a new state law requiring parental consent before teachers can use a student’s nickname.

“I think she’s an outstanding teacher. And I’m all for supporting parental rights, but I also am for having common sense punishment or penalties for a violation of a rule, and I think this punishment was excessive,” Thomas said.

The superintendent decided not to renew Calhoun’s contract based on uncertainty surrounding the state’s response.

More than 100 pages of documents revealed that it started when a parent contacted school administrators about their child’s desire to transition their gender, and they were concerned that school that the school’s faculty was influencing and grooming this behavior by using the student’s nickname without parental consent.

Four teachers were questioned.

According to the documents, Calhoun said she had referred to the student by the preferred nickname for years prior to the change in law and policy, but she indicated that she was aware of the change.

She also said she was not intentionally being malicious or breaking policy.

It was suggested that Calhoun might be able to reapply for a position with the district if her certification isn’t revoked by the state.

