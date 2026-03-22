Man arrested for trespassing in stolen inmate uniform

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reports that Farron Fullerton was arrested Saturday for trespassing at a hotel while wearing a stolen inmate uniform. He refused to leave after his reservation ended.

Deputies responded to a hotel where a guest, Fullerton, stayed past checkout. Officers told him he was trespassed and needed to leave, but he remained in the room.

When deputies arrived to make the arrest, Fullerton reportedly resisted getting handcuffed. Sheriff Wayne Ivey commented on the unusual situation considering the suspect’s clothing, saying, “I’ve heard of dress for success, but never dress for arrest!”

The uniform Fullerton wore during the incident was identified as belonging to the Mitchell County Jail. Authorities investigated his background and confirmed that he was not an escapee from that facility.

Investigators found that Fullerton stole the outfit after a prior jail stay. “Who does that...really, who steals an inmate outfit?” Ivey questioned.

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