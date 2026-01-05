Brevard County

Victim identified in deadly cocoa crash involving pickup truck and multiple strikes

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Truck Hits Pedestrians in Cocoa Cocoa Police traffic homicide investigators are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians and a pickup truck that occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Brevard Avenue.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

COCOA, Fla. — The victim of a traffic crash in Cocoa Beach has been identified as Lexis Julia Jordan. The incident occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, involving two pedestrians and a pickup truck.

Cocoa Police are currently investigating the crash that took place on Brevard Avenue. The details surrounding the incidents are still being assessed as the investigation unfolds, according to police authorities.

Traffic homicide investigators from the Cocoa Police Department are leading the inquiry into the fatal incident, examining the crash circumstances and preceding events.

Authorities are piecing together eyewitness accounts and evidence from the scene to gain a clearer understanding.

No specific next steps or actions have been announced beyond the ongoing investigation by the Cocoa Police.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read