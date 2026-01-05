Victim identified in deadly cocoa crash involving pickup truck and multiple strikes

COCOA, Fla. — The victim of a traffic crash in Cocoa Beach has been identified as Lexis Julia Jordan. The incident occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, involving two pedestrians and a pickup truck.

Cocoa Police are currently investigating the crash that took place on Brevard Avenue. The details surrounding the incidents are still being assessed as the investigation unfolds, according to police authorities.

Traffic homicide investigators from the Cocoa Police Department are leading the inquiry into the fatal incident, examining the crash circumstances and preceding events.

Authorities are piecing together eyewitness accounts and evidence from the scene to gain a clearer understanding.

No specific next steps or actions have been announced beyond the ongoing investigation by the Cocoa Police.

