Water boil advisory has been lifted for Mims

MIMS, Fla. — As of September 13, the precautionary boil water notice for residents in the Mims water service area in Brevard County has been lifted.

The September 9 notice about a water main break near 2500 N. Carpenter Rd. advising residents to boil water has been rescinded after tests confirmed the water’s safety.

The affected areas included Blue Jay Place, Sugarberry Lane, Nottingham Apartment Complex, London Town Road, Sherwood Forest Drive, Kings Cross Street, Ben Hogan Way, Arnold Palmer Drive, King Richard Drive, Bedford Drive, Chester Court, Squires Drive, Lance Court, Archer Court, and Adale Court.

Now that the boil water notice has been lifted, residents of the Mims area can happily return to using their water as usual. Brevard County officials have confirmed that the water is safe after completing the necessary repairs and testing.

