Celebrity Equinox sails from Port Canaveral for the first time

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Celebrity Equinox arrived at its new homeport earlier Tuesday.

The cruise ship sailed into Port Canaveral less than a week after the entrance of the Caribbean Princess, making Celebrity the port’s seventh major cruise line operator.

The Celebrity Equinox accommodates just over 28 hundred passengers and underwent a multi-million-dollar refresh in 2019.

From Port Canaveral, the ship will sail to destinations such as the Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, San Juan, and St Maarten.

Chuck Beimers, who helped construct cruise terminals at the port before his retirement, came to see the ship sail off. He told Channel 9, “Because it is the first sailing of Celebrity from here, I’m trying to catch all the new stuff I can.” And there’s a lot of new stuff.

On December 21, 2024, the Disney Treasure will take its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group