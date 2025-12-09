Central Florida settles into a cooler, drier week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is experiencing a colder morning on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping by 10 to 20 degrees in some areas.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain cool, with highs reaching the 60s across most of the region.

Orlando will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees.

Meanwhile, Brevard County may encounter a few additional showers throughout the day.

The weather is anticipated to stay quiet and dry for the remainder of the week, with temperatures slightly cooler than average for this time of year.

Highs are forecasted to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, providing a mild climate for residents.

As Central Florida transitions into cooler temperatures, residents can expect a calm and dry weather pattern to persist through the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group