Central Florida temperatures stay steady as Christmas approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures this afternoon through Christmas are still projected to reach the upper 70s. We can expect to see some passing clouds over the next couple of days, which could lead to coastal showers.

A cold front is moving through central Florida today. We are unlikely to see any significant impacts on our temperatures. However, we could see some strong wind gusts during the day and overnight hours.

Monday Morning WX Report Monday, December 22, 2025

Consistent wind speeds could be as high as 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

The coastal rain chances will primarily not be associated with the cold front. Some small showers will develop in the Atlantic and will begin to move onshore during the afternoons and evenings over the next 4 to 5 days.

Rain totals for everyone will stay under 1/10 of an inch throughout this period.

Temperatures on Christmas Eve are projected to stay in the upper 70s and fall into the 60s during the evening.

Christmas Day will be a tad bit cloudier and the afternoon will once again be in the upper 70s.

