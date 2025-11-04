Children’s Hunger Project doubles food efforts

BREVARD, Fla. — The Children’s Hunger Project is doubling its efforts to ensure local school children don’t go hungry amid the government shutdown and SNAP benefit restrictions.

Executive Director Cheryl Cominsky says the nonprofit, which typically sends home 4,800 weekend food packages each week to Brevard County elementary school children in need, will for now deliver 9,600 packages weekly.

The increase comes at an added cost of $20,000 per week, and the organization is asking the community for support through food drives, donations and volunteer efforts.

“It is a very, very difficult time,” Cominsky said. “We continue to depend heavily on the community to help.”

Learn more or contribute at thechildrenshungerproject.org.

