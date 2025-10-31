Food pantries available in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A court has ruled that the federal government must use an emergency fund to pay for SNAP food aid payments during the government shutdown, but many people may still need extra help.
Funding was scheduled to stop for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Saturday before the judges ruled.
More than 500,000 people in Central Florida receive SNAP benefits, and the funding issues has left many scrambling for alternatives to feed their families.
There are numerous food pantries throughout the region that may be able to help. Some church also operate food pantries. Search your area online to find nearby options.
Here are a few food pantries in the region.
Orange County
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 411 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32805
- United Against Poverty - 150 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806
- United Against Poverty - 150 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806
- Apostolic Church Of Jesus Orlando West - 6101 Denson Dr, Orlando, FL 32808
Seminole County
- The Sharing Center - 600 N US Hwy 17 92 Suite 130, Longwood, FL 32750
- Harvest Time International Inc. - 225 Harvest Time Dr, Sanford, FL 32771
- Feed The Need Central Florida Food Pantry - 400 W Airport Blvd #5489, Sanford, FL 32773
- Harvest of Hope Food Pantry - 1890 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750
Volusia County
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 320 North St, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Jerry Doliner Food Bank - 470 Andalusia Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Halifax Urban Ministries Food Pantry - 524 N Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Gifts of Love 820 W Park Ave, Edgewater, FL 32132
Lake County
- Lake Cares Food Pantry - 1128 E Clifford Ave, Eustis, FL 32726
- Well of Hope Food Bank - 16605 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714
- Leesburg Food Bank Inc. - 503 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL 34748
- Christian Food Pantry - 103 E Lady Lake Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159
Osceola County
- Osceola Council on Aging - 700 Generation Point STE B, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Anointed Victorious Outreach Services - 1901 S Poinciana Blvd #102, Kissimmee, FL 34758
- Osceola Council on Aging - 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- The Rock Church - 5515 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Brevard County
- House of Hope - 330 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Food Pantry Merritt Island Baptist Church - 345 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Daily Bread Food Bank and Warehouse - 1408 Morningside Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901
- The Salvation Army North Central Brevard Food Pantry - 919 Peachtree St, Cocoa, FL 32922
Sumter County
- Wildwood Food Pantry - 300 Mason St, Wildwood, FL 34785
- SVdP Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry - 201 Barwick St, Wildwood, FL 34785
Marion County
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 4045 NE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34479
- HIS Compassion Food Bank - 2000 NE 78th St, Ocala, FL 34479
SNAP COVERAGE
- Central Florida residents react as SNAP benefits are set to run out
- Government shutdown impacts SNAP benefits for Central Florida families
- Instacart, DoorDash, Gopuff among companies offering discounts to SNAP recipients
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group