Food pantries available in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A court has ruled that the federal government must use an emergency fund to pay for SNAP food aid payments during the government shutdown, but many people may still need extra help.

Funding was scheduled to stop for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Saturday before the judges ruled.

More than 500,000 people in Central Florida receive SNAP benefits, and the funding issues has left many scrambling for alternatives to feed their families.

There are numerous food pantries throughout the region that may be able to help. Some church also operate food pantries. Search your area online to find nearby options.

Here are a few food pantries in the region.

Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 411 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32805

United Against Poverty - 150 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Apostolic Church Of Jesus Orlando West - 6101 Denson Dr, Orlando, FL 32808

Seminole County

The Sharing Center - 600 N US Hwy 17 92 Suite 130, Longwood, FL 32750

Harvest Time International Inc. - 225 Harvest Time Dr, Sanford, FL 32771

Feed The Need Central Florida Food Pantry - 400 W Airport Blvd #5489, Sanford, FL 32773

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry - 1890 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750

Volusia County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 320 North St, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Jerry Doliner Food Bank - 470 Andalusia Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Halifax Urban Ministries Food Pantry - 524 N Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Gifts of Love 820 W Park Ave, Edgewater, FL 32132

Lake County

Lake Cares Food Pantry - 1128 E Clifford Ave, Eustis, FL 32726

Well of Hope Food Bank - 16605 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714

Leesburg Food Bank Inc. - 503 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL 34748

Christian Food Pantry - 103 E Lady Lake Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159

Osceola County

Osceola Council on Aging - 700 Generation Point STE B, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Anointed Victorious Outreach Services - 1901 S Poinciana Blvd #102, Kissimmee, FL 34758

The Rock Church - 5515 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Brevard County

House of Hope - 330 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Food Pantry Merritt Island Baptist Church - 345 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Daily Bread Food Bank and Warehouse - 1408 Morningside Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901

The Salvation Army North Central Brevard Food Pantry - 919 Peachtree St, Cocoa, FL 32922

Sumter County

Wildwood Food Pantry - 300 Mason St, Wildwood, FL 34785

SVdP Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry - 201 Barwick St, Wildwood, FL 34785

Marion County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 4045 NE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34479

HIS Compassion Food Bank - 2000 NE 78th St, Ocala, FL 34479

