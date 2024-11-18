Cool, dry weekend conditions continue during the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a very pleasant weekend, and the nice weather will continue to start the work week.

Expect a few clouds tonight with dry conditions. Morning lows will again fall into the low 60s.

A blend of sun and clouds is again expected for Monday, and again dry weather will prevail. Temps for Monday will be in the low 80s.

Clouds will rapidly increase during the day Tuesday as the remnants from Sara and a cold front begin to approach the area. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Rain and few storms look likely Tuesday night into Wednesday as the front pushes through the area. Expect plenty of clouds Wednesday with temps in the upper 70s.

The coolest air of the season marches in late week, with plenty of sunshine and highs only in the upper 60s.

