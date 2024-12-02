Crews respond after fire causes extensive damage at Cocoa Beach hotel

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Brevard County are still trying to find out what sparked a fire at a hotel.

Crews rushed to the Discovery Beach Resort off Ridgewood Avenue in Cocoa Beach on Saturday night.

The property is not far from Ocean Beach Boulevard.

Read: Lake County 911 dispatchers ensure safety through holidays and emergencies

The fire was contained to a fourth-floor unit, but the building suffered extensive damage.

A video shared with Channel 9 shows several firefighters on the scene as a smoky haze surrounds the hotel.

Read: Toys For Tots says this age group is seeing the biggest need this season

All the guests were relocated to other rooms in the resort.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group