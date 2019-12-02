  • Daytona Beach police investigating officer-involved shooting

    By: Sarah Wilson

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are working an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

    Police said at 9:20 a.m. that the shooting investigation in ongoing in the area of Mason Avenue near Hollywood Street.

    Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

    Channel 9 reporter Michael Springer is at the scene gathering more information.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News and WFTV.com for updates.

