Daytona Beach police investigating officer-involved shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are working an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.
Police said at 9:20 a.m. that the shooting investigation in ongoing in the area of Mason Avenue near Hollywood Street.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
Channel 9 reporter Michael Springer is at the scene gathering more information.
Officer Involved shooting near Mason and Hollywood #breaking https://t.co/vioSj82pyz— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 2, 2019
